(Video) Silva scores for RB Leipzig but Mahrez quickly halves deficit

Despite naming a strong starting 11, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are being torn apart by RB Leipzig.

Although the Citizens have already topped their Champions League group and are in no danger of not reaching the competition’s knockout phase, Guardiola would have certainly been hoping for a much better display than what his team have put on offer tonight.

Attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai opened the game’s scoring after just 24-minutes with striker Andre Silva adding the side’s second after 70-minutes.

However, although deservedly trailing, following Silva’s second-half goal, Manchester City did quickly half the deficit thanks to a Riyad Mahrez header.

Pictures courtesy of Liga de Campeones

