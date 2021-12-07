(Video) Silva scores for RB Leipzig but Mahrez quickly halves deficit

Manchester City
Posted by

Despite naming a strong starting 11, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are being torn apart by RB Leipzig.

Although the Citizens have already topped their Champions League group and are in no danger of not reaching the competition’s knockout phase, Guardiola would have certainly been hoping for a much better display than what his team have put on offer tonight.

MORE: Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. AC Milan: Klopp rotates as Origi earns rare start

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool supporters allegedly hit with bottles and chairs ahead of Milan test
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. AC Milan: Klopp rotates as Origi earns rare start
Rangnick bringing in a psychologist says an awful lot about Man United players

Attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai opened the game’s scoring after just 24-minutes with striker Andre Silva adding the side’s second after 70-minutes.

However, although deservedly trailing, following Silva’s second-half goal, Manchester City did quickly half the deficit thanks to a Riyad Mahrez header.

Pictures courtesy of Liga de Campeones

Pictures courtesy of Liga de Campeones

More Stories Andre Silva Riyad Mahrez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.