David Moyes has worked wonders for West Ham during his second spell at the club, both on the pitch and in the transfer market.

Having long been a laughing stock in football circles, Moyes is certainly having the last laugh after having beaten Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United and Man City in the various competitions this season.

The majority of his incoming transfers have also worked out incredibly well too.

Injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma could end up hurting the Hammers if they’re not adequately replaced in January, however.

Man City’s Nathan Ake via 90 Min and Burnley star James Tarkowski via the The Sun have both been linked, though it seems that Moyes may be looking to plunder the Championship again.

According to West Ham club insider ExWHUemployee, cited by Hammers News, the East Londoners remain keen on Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall.

It isn’t clear if the 24-year-old is available, but the Hammers boss will surely do his upmost to bring him down south if he believes Worrall has what it takes.