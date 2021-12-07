Talks held: Arsenal ahead of Manchester United in race for smart free transfer

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for the transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Switzerland international has shone in the Bundesliga and looks like he’ll have a long list of suitors as he heads towards the end of his contract with Gladbach.

According to Fussball Transfers, Arsenal look to be the closest to winning the race for Zakaria’s signature, though the report also mentions interest from Manchester United and other big clubs around Europe.

Zakaria looks like he’d be an important addition for Arsenal right now as Thomas Partey struggles to find his best form, while there have long been doubts over Granit Xhaka as well.

Still, it’s also a bit of a problem position for Man Utd at the moment, with upgrades on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay surely needed, while Paul Pogba is also heading towards being a free agent at the end of the season.

Fussball Transfers claim Arsenal have held talks over signing Zakaria, so it remains to be seen if United or anyone else can still hijack the deal.

Either way, it would be interesting to see the talented 25-year-old in the Premier League as he approaches his peak years.