Liverpool have “asked for information” about Arsenal transfer target

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have reportedly made an approach over a potential transfer deal for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Switzerland international has a number of suitors after impressing in the Bundesliga, with Fussball Transfers claiming that Arsenal look in a strong position to win the race for his signature.

The Gunners could certainly do with a signing like Zakaria after the lack of impact from Thomas Partey, while Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny also continue to look slightly underwhelming, but it seems Liverpool are also in contention for this potential free transfer.

See below for details from Fabrizio Romano, who names Liverpool as one of the teams interested in Zakaria, along with Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Juventus…

Interestingly, Romano does not mention Arsenal, so it might be that there’s not as much truth to those particular rumours as has been made out, even if it would make sense for the north London giants to try to strengthen in that position.

More Stories / Latest News
Eddie Howe approves of Newcastle recruitment team’s transfer pursuit of £40m-rated star
Leicester City legend offers hint over how likely Brendan Rodgers is to become Man United manager
Huge Covid-19 outbreak at Tottenham could force Conte to field majorly weakened XI

LFC would also surely benefit from bringing in the 25-year-old, who could help them finally replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who left for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer without a new signing coming in in that position so far.

The down side is that clubs will have to wait until next summer to snap up this free agent, but he’s also a fine player to be landing without paying a transfer fee.

More Stories Denis Zakaria Jurgen Klopp Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.