Liverpool have “asked for information” about Arsenal transfer target

Liverpool have reportedly made an approach over a potential transfer deal for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The Switzerland international has a number of suitors after impressing in the Bundesliga, with Fussball Transfers claiming that Arsenal look in a strong position to win the race for his signature.

The Gunners could certainly do with a signing like Zakaria after the lack of impact from Thomas Partey, while Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny also continue to look slightly underwhelming, but it seems Liverpool are also in contention for this potential free transfer.

See below for details from Fabrizio Romano, who names Liverpool as one of the teams interested in Zakaria, along with Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Juventus…

Denis Zakaria has received many approaches in the last weeks, out of contract in 2022. He recently changed his agent – Bayern have joined the race, also Liverpool asked for information since he’s with Hasan Cetinkaya. ? #transfers Juventus and Barça still interested. Open race. pic.twitter.com/UfMrr0AOWs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2021

Interestingly, Romano does not mention Arsenal, so it might be that there’s not as much truth to those particular rumours as has been made out, even if it would make sense for the north London giants to try to strengthen in that position.

??"The model of the deal has always been Diogo Jota."@FabrizioRomano on how close #LFC came to signing Raphinha and Renato Sanches in the summer? pic.twitter.com/wr39FLiGiX — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 7, 2021

LFC would also surely benefit from bringing in the 25-year-old, who could help them finally replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who left for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer without a new signing coming in in that position so far.

The down side is that clubs will have to wait until next summer to snap up this free agent, but he’s also a fine player to be landing without paying a transfer fee.