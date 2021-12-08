Arsenal misfit considering his future, but one major stumbling block could prevent transfer

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is reportedly considering his future at the club after falling out of favour with manager Mikel Arteta.

The Ivory Coast international has barely featured for the Arsenal first-team recently, and has generally been a bit of a disappointment since his keenly-anticipated big-money move from Lille in the summer of 2019.

Pepe has a total of 25 goals in 98 appearances for the Gunners, but fans will surely have expected more from a player who was their club-record signing at a fee of £72million, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

According to football.london, Pepe is now ready to consider his future in the January transfer window, though it’s expected that his high wages could prove a stumbling block in any potential deal.

Many Gooners will be hugely disappointed with the news that Pepe could be heading out of the Emirates Stadium, as it just highlights that this initially promising-looking move just hasn’t worked out at all.

It’s far from the only recent Arsenal signing that hasn’t worked out, with Thomas Partey another big name who’s struggled to show his best form in a red and white shirt, while Martin Odegaard has also been slightly underwhelming so far.