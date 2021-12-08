Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dropped a pretty clear hint over the club’s transfer plans ahead of January.

The Spanish tactician has been quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying the club have held discussions over ways they could strengthen in the upcoming transfer window, and this comes amid various issues for the Gunners in attack.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe are out of form and surely need replacing, with football.london suggesting that Pepe will be considering his future this January.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are also a cause for concern for Arsenal, with both players heading towards the ends of their contracts next summer.

Arsenal will surely look to make this a priority area to strengthen in in the next transfer window, and Arteta’s quotes suggest these talks may already have taken place, though there’s no indication about any specific targets who could be in mind.

“We are in discussions. We have talks every week about it, how we can improve the team, and what things can happen in the January transfer window that can affect our squad,” Arteta said.

“As you know, we have certain players with a little bit of uncertainty in the summer so we have to plan what’s going to happen now and what’s going to happen in the summer.

“A lot has to be done, we know and we don’t expect big things to be happening, but we need to be very alert in the market to see if we can improve the team.

“We have to be prepared because things can happen and injuries can arise in this period of the season and you have to be prepared and planned.”

One realistic target, however, could be Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has recently been mentioned as an option for AFC in a report from the Daily Mail.