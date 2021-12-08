Video: Barcelona staring Champions League elimination in the face after Muller opens the scoring for Bayern

It was always going to be a tall order for Barcelona to overhaul Bayern Munich in Bavaria.

The Bundesliga giants remain one of the favourites for the competition, whilst the Catalans are still going through a transitional period with Xavi now in charge.

For two thirds of the first-half the visitors had held their own, however, the opener, when it came, was as expected as it was regrettable.

Robert Lewandowski was allowed far too much time on the ball, and he managed to pick out Thomas Muller who arced his header back over Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

