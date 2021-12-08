Video: All too easy for Bayern as Musiala makes it three to condemn Barcelona to the Europa League

Barcelona were already well beaten long before Jamal Musiala put the Champions League game, and qualification to the knockout stages, completely beyond them.

The Catalans were unable to deal with the pace of Alphonso Davies all night, and once the Bayern Munich wide man got his cross into the box, Musiala was left wide open for a simple tap in.

Even though there was still plenty of time left in the game, Barca will have known from that point that they’d be playing in the Europa League in the new year.

ALPHONSO DAVIES FINDS JAMAL MUSIALA TO MAKE IT 3 ? pic.twitter.com/SIUwpizsX9 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 8, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo