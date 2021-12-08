Tottenham ace pushing for transfer away after becoming unhappy under Antonio Conte

Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn is reportedly pushing to leave the club after becoming unhappy under new manager Antonio Conte.

The Netherlands international looked a promising young player during his time at former club PSV, but he’s never quite managed to get going since moving to Spurs.

Conte now seems to have informed Bergwijn that he’s only a backup player in his plans, and the 24-year-old is supposedly not at all happy with this development.

According to reports, Bergwijn has now decided he wants to get a move away from Tottenham, and in fairness most of the club’s fans probably can’t blame him.

One imagines there’ll be a fair few suitors for Bergwijn if he is on the move in the near future, as he likely still has the talent to offer something to a club lower down in the Premier League, or in a less competitive league somewhere else in Europe.

Still, if Bergwijn goes on to show his full potential elsewhere, Tottenham fans might not be too happy with how Conte has handled this situation.