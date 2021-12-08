It’s been quite the year for Brazilian football legend, Pele, in terms of his health.

For some while now the triple World Cup winner has had to deal with a tumour in his colon, and he was in hospital for a month earlier in 2021.

The Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo released a statement on Wednesday that suggested Pele is currently stable and if there are no further complications, he should be fine to be discharged over the course of the next few days.

MORE: Liverpool fans will love this

The treatment that he is currently undergoing appears to be a continuation of that which he received before, rather than any new causes for concern.

Given that he is now 81 years of age, however, the question of his failing health will almost certainly remain high on the agenda of those who are closest to him.

More Stories / Latest News Confirmed Chelsea lineup vs. Zenit: Attacker could be set for intriguing position change Patrick Vieira gets ruthless and tells Crystal Palace star to find a new club in January Newcastle United set to bring former midfielder back to St James’ Park

With just over a fortnight until Christmas Day, the hope will be that he’s able to spend the festive period with his family and friends.