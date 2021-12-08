With top spot in their Champions League group at stake, Thomas Tuchel’s team selection for their final group game against Zenit was always going to be an interesting one.

The Blues go into the game on the back of a surprise defeat at West Ham United, and that, perhaps, may have influenced his choice of players and formation.

Saul Niguez has a rare start, whilst much will be expected of Romelu Lukaku as he eases himself back in after injury.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Timo Werner might be hoping to find the net on Wednesday night too, in order to give Tuchel some food for thought.

It clearly isn’t a dead rubber game for the West Londoners, but that hasn’t stopped the club’s supporters from chiming in regarding the team.

Injuries and a positive Covid test for Mateo Kovacic has clearly dictated certain aspects.

It appears those factors have been completely overlooked by supporters taking the manager to task on social media again.

At least the kit looks nice eh ?. On a serious note, I think we will win. Saul hopefully plays well wing back and Hudson Odoi to bag another UCL goal. Come on Chelsea — CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) December 8, 2021

I don’t get why the Saul experiment keeps happening. He can’t hack it in the PL. Not sure what the end game is playing him when it’s known his loan is being ended early on Jan 1 — Matthew (@randomnameguy00) December 8, 2021

That our left hand side scares me. Sarr, Saul, CHO. Such a mismatch. — Alágbàd? ?? (@PhxAkin) December 8, 2021

Feel sorry for those that travelled out there man — Kieran thompson (@Curlyboi1998) December 8, 2021