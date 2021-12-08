Approach made: Barcelona keen on transfers for Chelsea duo who want more playing time

Barcelona have reportedly been in contact with Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia about potential transfer deals for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

The Blues had initially been open to discussing letting these players go, according to Sport, while the pair are also described as wanting more playing time than they’ve had at Stamford Bridge.

It’s fair to say that neither Ziyech nor Werner have really lived up to expectations at Chelsea so far, but it seems the west London giants are now unlikely to be willing to let them go, according to Sport.

Barcelona would undoubtedly do well to strengthen their attack with these players, but this report suggests they may have to look elsewhere.

This is far from ideal for Barca as they look in need of upgrades on the likes of Philippe Coutinho, while Ousmane Dembele will surely need replacing soon as he nears the end of his contract.

Chelsea also need depth up front, however, and may feel it’s worth sticking with Ziyech and Werner for a little longer instead of looking to axe them that quickly.

