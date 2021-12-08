Confirmed Chelsea lineup vs. Zenit: Attacker could be set for intriguing position change

Chelsea and Juventus are already safely through to this season’s Champions League knockout stage.

However, with one group game still to play, Thomas Tuchel will be hoping his Blues can come away with a victory against Zenit on Wednesday evening in order to top Group H.

The Londoners, who will play Wednesday’s final group game away in Russia, have named a much-changed starting 11.

With the likes of Ben Chilwell ruled out through injury and a heavy Christmas fixture list set to get underway, Tuchel has been forced to rotate to his side and that could include seeing some players take up unusual positions.

One first-team regular who could be entrusted to fill in, in an unfamiliar role is wide-attacker Callum Hudson-odoi.

The attacker usually features high up the pitch and is often instructed to take up a winger’s position – however, Wednesday night’s game against Zenit could see the Englishman play at left-wing back.

Tuchel has recently hinted at the possibility of using Hudson-odoi as a wing-back and their game against Zenit could very well be the occasion for it.

Elsewhere, Malang Sarr comes in, in place of Thiago Silva and will form one part of a centre-back trio while star striker Romelu Lukaku gets his first start since returning from injury.

Chelsea’s match against Zenit is scheduled to kick off at 5.45 pm (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.