Liverpool are reportedly ready to rival Chelsea for the signing of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to the latest transfer news coming out of Italy.

The Reds could perhaps benefit from strengthening up front at the moment as they face losing both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for an extended period for this winter’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah and Mane are also not getting any younger, while Roberto Firmino has had his issues with fitness and form, so there’s surely room for a talent like Dybala in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Calciomercato claim Liverpool are now making Dybala one of their top targets, with the Argentina international’s long-term future with Juventus looking in some doubt.

Chelsea have also been strongly linked with Dybala in recent times, with the Blues likely to feel they could improve on recent signings like Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner in attack.

Dybala hasn’t been at the very peak of his powers for a while either, so it might be a slightly risky deal for Liverpool and Chelsea, but he’s certainly the kind of talent worth gambling on.