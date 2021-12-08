Revealed: Liverpool ready to rival Chelsea for transfer of world class forward

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly ready to rival Chelsea for the signing of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to the latest transfer news coming out of Italy.

The Reds could perhaps benefit from strengthening up front at the moment as they face losing both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for an extended period for this winter’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah and Mane are also not getting any younger, while Roberto Firmino has had his issues with fitness and form, so there’s surely room for a talent like Dybala in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Calciomercato claim Liverpool are now making Dybala one of their top targets, with the Argentina international’s long-term future with Juventus looking in some doubt.

Paulo Dybala has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Approach made: Barcelona keen on transfers for Chelsea duo who want more playing time
Arsenal misfit considering his future, but one major stumbling block could prevent transfer
Bid prepared: West Ham lining up January offer for Manchester City star

Chelsea have also been strongly linked with Dybala in recent times, with the Blues likely to feel they could improve on recent signings like Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner in attack.

Dybala hasn’t been at the very peak of his powers for a while either, so it might be a slightly risky deal for Liverpool and Chelsea, but he’s certainly the kind of talent worth gambling on.

More Stories Paulo Dybala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.