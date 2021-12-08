Ex-Red Devil makes Michael Carrick prediction after spell as Man United caretaker manager

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has paid tribute to club legend Michael Carrick after his departure from Old Trafford last week.

Carrick was temporarily in charge of the Man Utd first-team after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, having previously served on the Norwegian tactician’s coaching staff.

With Ralf Rangnick coming in as interim manager until the end of the season, Carrick decided not to stay on as part of the new Red Devils set-up, but Chadwick expects the former England international will have opportunities in coaching elsewhere after a great career at United.

Carrick was a star player for some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s best sides, and Chadwick clearly can’t praise him enough for the impact he’s had in a long career at Old Trafford.

“I don’t think anyone can argue with what he’s achieved at the club,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “He was a fantastic football player and now he’s cut his teeth as a coach.

“He’s a fantastic person, I think he felt it was his responsibility to lead the club after Ole left and maybe then felt it was time to move on once Rangnick came in.

“You could see he stamped his authority on the team, got them playing how he wanted to play, and made some big decisions too like leaving Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Chelsea fixture.

“I’m sure those three games will give Michael the world of good and there’ll be options out there for him.

“He’s a legend at Manchester United for what he did as a player and for the way he supported Ole in his time as manager of the club.

“He can hold his head up high for what he’s done at the club. You can see what Carrick means to the players from the posts on social media – he’s a very respected coach, player and man.”