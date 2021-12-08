Football fans will need vaccine passports to attend matches from next week after PM announces ‘Plan B’ Covid restrictions

Football fans in England and across the United Kingdom will be required to have a vaccine passport following new government guidelines.

The news comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in a press conference on Wednesday evening that new ‘Plan B’ restrictions will be introduced from next week, following a rise in the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

As per the Daily Mail, the new restrictions will include the mandatory use of face coverings on public transport and at venues where large gatherings can take place such as nightclubs, including large outdoor events such as football stadiums.

The new policy means all fans in attendance at stadiums up and down the country will need to provide proof of their vaccine status before entering the grounds.

In the press conference announcing the policy, it was confirmed that a Covid passport can be obtained when a person can prove that they have had two doses of any Covid-19 jab.

It is a move that comes as no real surprise, but one that will no doubt cause a lot of controversy considering some of the other news that has emerged this week.

