Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has reportedly made RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara one of his top transfer targets.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils could even make a bid of around £33million for the Mali international this January, with the report suggesting that Rangnick is keen to overhaul the club’s midfield.

Haidara has impressed in the Bundesliga and could be ideal to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, though Fred’s recent improvement could mean this position is no longer the huge priority it was.

Either way, United would do well to snap up a talent like Haidara, with the 23-year-old looking like he could be an ideal fit for Rangnick’s style of football.

The German tactician got off to a winning start as MUFC beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at the weekend, and it will be interesting to see what he can do in his six months in charge.

After that, Rangnick is poised to move into an executive role at Old Trafford, so one imagines he should have plenty of say over transfers in the months ahead.