Leeds United have reportedly been dealt a major blow as two more of their key players join the club’s lengthy injury list.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and the Telegraph now report that there’s even more bad news as Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are now sidelined.

Leeds fans will no doubt hope these players can make it back as soon as possible, with Phillips a particularly important member of the first-team at Elland Road.

The England international looks like he could be out for as long as two months, which will no doubt give Bielsa a major headache ahead of the busy festive period.

Leeds have also had Luke Ayling missing for a large chunk of this season, while Patrick Bamford also only recently returned after a spell out of the side.

LUFC finished 9th in the Premier League last season on their long-awaited return to the top flight, but they’re now down in 15th place after a tough start to this campaign.