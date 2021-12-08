Video: Lionel Messi’s living room kick around with his children

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Even in his down time, it appears that Lionel Messi can’t get away from playing football.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, fresh from scoring two goals in the Champions League, was filmed having a kick about with his children in what appears to be his front room.

MORE: Liverpool fans will love this

With a log fire burning in the background, and the Ed Sheeran and Elton John Christmas song playing, Messi appeared delighted to slalom around all three of his boys, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, with the ball.

More Stories Jorge Messi Mateo Messi Thiago Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.