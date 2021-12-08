Video: Lionel Messi’s living room kick around with his children

Even in his down time, it appears that Lionel Messi can’t get away from playing football.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, fresh from scoring two goals in the Champions League, was filmed having a kick about with his children in what appears to be his front room.

With a log fire burning in the background, and the Ed Sheeran and Elton John Christmas song playing, Messi appeared delighted to slalom around all three of his boys, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, with the ball.