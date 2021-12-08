Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but heap praise onto Reds youngster Tyler Morton after the club’s 2-1 win away to AC Milan in the Champions League last night.

The Merseyside giants won all six of their group games despite being up against some tough opponents this season, and were able to rotate for their final match against Milan.

This gave Klopp the opportunity to give 19-year-old midfielder Morton a chance, and he looked hugely impressive during the victory at the San Siro.

Watch the video below as Klopp couldn’t help but laugh at how impressed he was with Morton, describing his maturity and intelligence as exceptional…

Liverpool have produced a number of quality players in their academy in recent times, with Trent Alexander-Arnold the biggest success story.

Curtis Jones is another promising young player, and now Morton has shown he’s surely another one to watch in the years to come.