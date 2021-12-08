Video: Pundit suggests that Man City v Liverpool is now the biggest rivalry in the Premier League

The top-flight of English football has long had games with a real edge to them.

Arsenal v Tottenham, Manchester United v Liverpool, Newcastle v Sunderland, Chelsea v West Ham and Everton v Liverpool are just five matches where no quarter is asked or given.

MORE: Liverpool fans will love this

However, there has been a new rivalry that has come into play over the last few seasons; Manchester City v Liverpool, or should that be Klopp v Guardiola.

TalkSPORT pundit, Trevor Sinclair, believes that, in fact, it’s now the biggest rivalry in the Premier League.