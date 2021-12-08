Video: Pundit suggests that Man City v Liverpool is now the biggest rivalry in the Premier League

The top-flight of English football has long had games with a real edge to them.
Arsenal v Tottenham, Manchester United v Liverpool, Newcastle v Sunderland, Chelsea v West Ham and Everton v Liverpool are just five matches where no quarter is asked or given.
However, there has been a new rivalry that has come into play over the last few seasons; Manchester City v Liverpool, or should that be Klopp v Guardiola.
TalkSPORT pundit, Trevor Sinclair, believes that, in fact, it’s now the biggest rivalry in the Premier League.
? “I think Liverpool and Man City is the biggest rivalry in English football.”
? “I know it doesn’t have the history of #MUFC but over the past 5 years they have been the biggest rivals.”
Trevor Sinclair believes #LFC v #MCFC is now ??? biggest & best rivalry in the PL. pic.twitter.com/rui2OdNfBf
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 8, 2021