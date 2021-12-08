Video: Former Man United star Gary Neville calls out Prime Minister Boris Johnson over alleged Christmas party

As a former Manchester United and England right-back, Gary Neville was a fearsome competitor, and he’s lost none of that passion now that he’s a football pundit and serial entrepreneur.

His social media rants are legendary and, of late, many of them surround the Conservatives and Primer Minister, Boris Johnson.

After a leaked video came out on Tuesday night showing members of the party laughing about an alleged Christmas party, Neville took to Twitter to call out Johnson for a number of lies he has told the British people.

It’s a compelling argument.

