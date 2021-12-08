It wasn’t the best performance in the world, but nor was Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at home to Young Boys in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night their worst.

Far from it in fact.

The Red Devils started the brighter of the two teams and were on the front foot throughout.

With a number of first-team stars either injured or rested, Ralf Rangnick took the chance to blood some youngsters and those players that have hardly featured to this point of the season.

It was, if nothing else, a decent chance to see the types of player he has to choose from over the course of the rest of the campaign.

MORE: Liverpool fans will love this

Mason Greenwood’s goal set Old Trafford alight, an acrobatic overhead kick to put the hosts on their way.

Our final #UCL group game ends in a draw ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2021

However, they were pegged back before half time thanks to Fabian Rieder’s goal, and didn’t look too much like scoring in the second 45.

More Stories / Latest News Video: All too easy for Bayern as Musiala makes it three to condemn Barcelona to the Europa League Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa Conference League game postponed after Covid outbreak Video: Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel unhappy at having conceded six goals in two games

That clearly hasn’t sat well with a number of supporters who angrily took to social media in the aftermath of the result.

I have nothing against playing young players in pointless matches but how awful can you be? You recieve the chance of your life and it looks like these boys dont know how to pass or where to run.

I havent played football in 4 years but give me that chance and i do better lmfao. — coolguy69 (@DomiLoveBrah) December 8, 2021

Playing at home to some school boys and still couldn’t get a win.. elite small team mentality ????? — Nuel? (@ici_nuel) December 8, 2021

Next time, leave some first team players on the pitch? — Jay?? (@IfinwaJ) December 8, 2021

Should have slept — Jewel?? (@lasrbreath) December 8, 2021