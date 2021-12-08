‘How awful can you be’ – These Man United fans are still not happy with team’s performance after Young Boys draw

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It wasn’t the best performance in the world, but nor was Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at home to Young Boys in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night their worst.

Far from it in fact.

The Red Devils started the brighter of the two teams and were on the front foot throughout.

With a number of first-team stars either injured or rested, Ralf Rangnick took the chance to blood some youngsters and those players that have hardly featured to this point of the season.

It was, if nothing else, a decent chance to see the types of player he has to choose from over the course of the rest of the campaign.

MORE: Liverpool fans will love this

Mason Greenwood’s goal set Old Trafford alight, an acrobatic overhead kick to put the hosts on their way.

However, they were pegged back before half time thanks to Fabian Rieder’s goal, and didn’t look too much like scoring in the second 45.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: All too easy for Bayern as Musiala makes it three to condemn Barcelona to the Europa League
Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa Conference League game postponed after Covid outbreak
Video: Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel unhappy at having conceded six goals in two games

That clearly hasn’t sat well with a number of supporters who angrily took to social media in the aftermath of the result.

More Stories Mason Greenwood Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.