Manchester United used a fully rotated team in Ralf Rangnick’s second game in charge, with a number of academy players featuring quite prominently.

United’s final Champions League group game was a dead rubber after confirming their qualification to the knockout rounds by beating Villarreal 2-0 under Michael Carrick two weeks ago.

Rangnick opted to rest all his stars from the one nil win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, using tonight’s game as a way to find out about the qualities of his whole squad.

So how did they all fare? Take a look below.

Dean Henderson (7) Looked very comfortable all night. Swept up superbly behind the United defence when called upon. Which is something David De Gea fails to offer with the Spaniard’s preference to stay on the line. Could do nothing about the goal conceded. Subbed off for Tom Heaton midway through the second half as part of a romantic sub for the former Burnley goalkeeper.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (6) Once again needed to offer more in the final third and in build-up. Did look better tonight in that respect but for sure will need to improve if he is to earn his spot back. Got injured with his last action of the game so hopefully that is nothing sinister.

Eric Bailly (8) Excellent tonight. Some huge blocks to prevent his team from going behind. One of two players who might give Rangnick a headache for the weekend’s game.

Nemanja Matic (6) Played out of position but looked ok for the most part. Some sloppy passes and lack of pace allowed him to be exposed with balls in behind. Luckily one of Henderson or Bailly was there to cover him.

Luke Shaw (7) Returned to the starting 11 and started as if he was playing during last season. Brilliant assist for Mason Greenwood’s goal and looked very solid defensively. Faded as the game went on but got 60 vital minutes in the tank. Expect him back in the team soon unless Alex Telles can continue in his rich vein of form for a while.

Donny van de Beek (4) Poor on the ball tonight and at fault for the goal Young Boys scored at the end of the first half. Clearly not a sitting midfielder and was uncomfortable as a result. Will have better games but tonight was certainly not one of them.

What a strike to draw Young Boys level ? Fabien Rieder gets his name up in lights at Old Trafford with a brilliant curling effort from outside the box!#UCL pic.twitter.com/QlKzmqy9Wi — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Juan Mata (6) Better on the ball than the rest of the midfield seniors tonight. Spread the play very well and set tempo nicely. Was overrun physically a lot of times especially in the second half.

Jesse Lingard (5) Quiet night for the United academy graduate. Worked hard but never got going on the ball.

Amad Diallo (6) Impressed at times and showed glimpses of his quality but also had some sloppy moments including a poor pass to Lingard when United had a significant overload on the left side in the first half.

Anthony Elanga (7) Very hard working and seems to have already cemented a place as one of Rangnick’s top squad players from the academy. Didn’t have too much to do on the ball but deserved every minute he got tonight.

Mason Greenwood (9) Easily United’s best player tonight. Scored a fabulous goal to open the scoring inside 10 minutes and showed a complete game today. Dropped deep into space when needed, got into the box when needed and probably would have had more goals if United had a more senior team out on the pitch.

Mason Greenwood that is absolutely top drawer ? Luke Shaw whips in the cross and… Wow!#UCL pic.twitter.com/NEG8LY2nCf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Subs: Teden Mengi (6), Tom Heaton (6), Shola Shoretire (4), Zidane Iqbal (N/A), Charlie Savage (N/A)

United can now look ahead to the draw for the last 16, with some tough opponents a very real possibility for them to draw, including Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.