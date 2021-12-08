Incredible Mason Greenwood stat comes to light after youngster acrobatically puts Man United ahead

Ever since he burst onto the scene for Manchester United, Mason Greenwood has been a revelation.

Still only 20 years of age, the youngster has to be one of the first names on Ralf Rangnick’s team sheets because of his goalscoring prowess.

He proved it again with an acrobatic finish in the Wednesday night Champions League group stage match at Old Trafford against Young Boys.

With little room to move in and with his back to goal, Greenwood’s low down overhead kick finish was sensational in its execution.

The goal also brought to light a very interesting stat.

According to the OptaJoe statistics-based Twitter account, the strike was his eighth goal for Manchester United in European competition, before his 21st birthday.

That broke the club record set by Marcus Rashford, evidencing just how important he is becoming.

If Rangnick keeps Greenwood on the fringes for now, it won’t be a surprise if United’s fans raise a few eyebrows.

