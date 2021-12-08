Video: Moise Kean heads home for Juventus against Malmo after stunning Bernardeschi assist

Champions League
Juventus are keeping the pressure up on Champions League Group H leaders, Chelsea, with an early goal in their game against Malmo.

Moise Kean powered home a fine header though his finish was made possible thanks to a remarkable assist from Federico Bernardeschi.

The Italian bent over an outside-of-the-boot cross that found its target with ease.

Malmo’s keeper is unlikely to be happy with his own contribution, flailing at the cross and from behind Kean rather than in front of him.

