Juventus are keeping the pressure up on Champions League Group H leaders, Chelsea, with an early goal in their game against Malmo.

Moise Kean powered home a fine header though his finish was made possible thanks to a remarkable assist from Federico Bernardeschi.

The Italian bent over an outside-of-the-boot cross that found its target with ease.

Malmo’s keeper is unlikely to be happy with his own contribution, flailing at the cross and from behind Kean rather than in front of him.

???? Moise Kean heads home a beautiful outside-of-the-boot cross from Federico Bernardeschi and then hits the Griddy ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/f63F1tR1Pd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2021

THE CROSS FROM BERNARDESCHI ? THE FINISH MOISE KEAN ? pic.twitter.com/Wpu4ZryY59 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 8, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo