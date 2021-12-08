Until recently, West Ham were flying in the Premier League, seemingly without a care in the world.

Then came the season-ending injury to Angelo Ogbonna which caused problems for a couple of games, and, more recently, news that Kurt Zouma’s issue could also sideline him for an extended period.

David Moyes won’t want to lose any more of his tried and tested generals, and to that end he may be forced into doing something a little different with the first team.

According to The Athletic’s Roshane Thomas, speaking on the ‘You Irons‘ podcast, Moyes could be set to try a different formation.

MORE: Liverpool fans will love this

It would require Aaron Cresswell having to move into a back three, allowing Arthur Masuaku to be able to bomb up and down the channel in the left wing back role.

The team have proven that they can play just such a system, as it was the one they utilised when beating table-toppers, Chelsea.

More Stories / Latest News Exciting Stoke City star poised to be Eddie Howe’s first signing at Newcastle Tottenham ace pushing for transfer away after becoming unhappy under Antonio Conte West Ham considering transfer swoop for Liverpool cult hero

It’s not clear whether Moyes would favour it longer term, however.