Until recently, West Ham were flying in the Premier League, seemingly without a care in the world.
Then came the season-ending injury to Angelo Ogbonna which caused problems for a couple of games, and, more recently, news that Kurt Zouma’s issue could also sideline him for an extended period.
David Moyes won’t want to lose any more of his tried and tested generals, and to that end he may be forced into doing something a little different with the first team.
According to The Athletic’s Roshane Thomas, speaking on the ‘You Irons‘ podcast, Moyes could be set to try a different formation.
It would require Aaron Cresswell having to move into a back three, allowing Arthur Masuaku to be able to bomb up and down the channel in the left wing back role.
The team have proven that they can play just such a system, as it was the one they utilised when beating table-toppers, Chelsea.
It’s not clear whether Moyes would favour it longer term, however.