West Ham considering transfer swoop for Liverpool cult hero

West Ham United are reportedly considering Liverpool defender Nat Phillips as one of their transfer targets for January.

The Hammers are keen to strengthen at the back this winter and could be ready to try a move for Reds ace Phillips, who has not played as often for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

The 24-year-old has never let Liverpool down when he has played, and one imagines he could do a job for a number of Premier League clubs where the competition is not as high.

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham are interested in Phillips, but are also weighing up Manchester City’s Nathan Ake and Burnley’s James Tarkowski as options.

Ake would most likely leave Man City on loan, whereas WHUFC probably have a better chance of signing Phillips or Tarkowski permanently.

It will be interesting to see who the east Londoners go for when the transfer window opens this January.