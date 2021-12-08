West Ham United are reportedly preparing a loan bid for the transfer of Manchester City defender Nathan Ake this January.

The Netherlands international has struggled for playing time at the Etihad Stadium, so it makes sense that he could perhaps be available in the near future.

West Ham signed Kurt Zouma from Chelsea in the summer and he’s proven a solid signing to strengthen their defence, but if a player like Ake is available he could be another fine addition.

Ake shone during his time at Bournemouth before earning his big move to City, so there’s every indication he could be the perfect signing for a club at West Ham’s level.

According to the Sun, the Hammers are considering making an offer to sign Ake on loan, so it will be interesting to see if City are willing to let the 26-year-old go.

Pep Guardiola may be keen to keep Ake around in order to ensure he has enough squad depth going into the second half of the season, but the player himself will surely be pushing for a move.