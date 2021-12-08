Newcastle identify five targets worth £92m, including Arsenal & Tottenham aces

AFC Bournemouth Arsenal FC
Posted by

Newcastle have reportedly compiled a shortlist of January transfer targets which could cost a combined £92million.

According to the Daily Mail, their list of targets includes Lille defender Sven Botman, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon as well as Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany centre-back Matthias Ginter.

The Magpies were recently the subject of a Saudi takeover which should now give them plenty of financial power in the transfer market, and it will be intriguing to see if they can land these targets.

Botman and Ginter are two hugely impressive defensive players who’ve also been linked with other big clubs in recent times, and could be ideal to help Eddie Howe start to build a more competitive squad.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Chelsea scout Sean Conlon on the academy’s success and the wonderkid who looks like “the next John Terry”
Ex-Hammer explains why West Ham can finish in the top four + names player “big clubs will be looking at”
Video: Class from AC Milan fans as they give Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah a standing ovation

Arsenal ace Elneny would also be an interest signing, even if he’s never exactly been a regular starter in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

The Egypt international has been a useful squad player and has Premier League experience, so seems another good option for Newcastle to look at at the moment.

More Stories Eddie Howe Joe Rodon Lloyd Kelly Matthias Ginter Mohamed Elneny Sven Botman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.