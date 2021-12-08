Newcastle identify five targets worth £92m, including Arsenal & Tottenham aces

Newcastle have reportedly compiled a shortlist of January transfer targets which could cost a combined £92million.

According to the Daily Mail, their list of targets includes Lille defender Sven Botman, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon as well as Borussia Monchengladbach and Germany centre-back Matthias Ginter.

The Magpies were recently the subject of a Saudi takeover which should now give them plenty of financial power in the transfer market, and it will be intriguing to see if they can land these targets.

Botman and Ginter are two hugely impressive defensive players who’ve also been linked with other big clubs in recent times, and could be ideal to help Eddie Howe start to build a more competitive squad.

Arsenal ace Elneny would also be an interest signing, even if he’s never exactly been a regular starter in his time at the Emirates Stadium.

The Egypt international has been a useful squad player and has Premier League experience, so seems another good option for Newcastle to look at at the moment.