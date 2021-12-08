Newcastle United set to bring former midfielder back to St James’ Park

Despite only being with Paris-Saint Germain for five months, midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is reportedly fed up with life in France and wants to come back to the Premier League.

Wijnaldum, 31, left Liverpool in favour of a free transfer to Paris-Saint Germain this summer.

However, despite his move, at the time, being seen as a shrewd piece of business by the Parisians, it now appears that the Dutch midfielder is unhappy with life under Mauricio Pochettino and would prefer to come back to a league he is more familiar with.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet AS, who claims the 31-year-old sees his long-term future back in England’s top-flight and although Jurgen Klopp is not expected to bring the midfielder back to Anfield, Wijnaldum could still be a set for a reunion with one of his old sides.

Newcastle United was of course the club Wijnaldum played for prior to his move to Liverpool in 2016 and it has sensationally been reported that the Magpies are keen to re-sign him.

Following their blockbuster £300m takeover last month, the Geordies are now expected to use the January transfer window to add some talent to their squad in a desperate bid to beat the drop.