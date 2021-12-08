With his team sitting just six points above the Premier League relegation zone and without a win in four games, Patrick Vieira is getting ruthless at Crystal Palace.

It’s clear that the Frenchman has had enough of certain players, and in one case, it’s even believed that he’s told a member of the playing staff to find another club in January.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has only played for 63 minutes this season and has just three starts overall since joining from Mainz almost a year ago, will need to move elsewhere if he wants to get regular football.

Help could be at hand, however, in the shape of Ligue Un basement club, St. Etienne, who, according to FootMercato and cited by HITC, are interesting in taking Mateta on a short-term loan.

With Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard proving to be a reasonable strike pairing, there just isn’t the room for Mateta at present.

Vieira must surely have a replacement in mind too, for he would be foolish not too incase either one of Benteke or Edouard get injured.