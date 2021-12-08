Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly face competition for the transfer of highly-rated USA wonderkid Ricardo Pepi.

The 18-year-old forward has really caught the eye with his performances for FC Dallas and the US Men’s National Team, and he’s been strongly linked with some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

The Mirror claim that Liverpool and Man Utd have been keeping tabs on Pepi for a while now, but there’s also growing interest from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone has a decent record when it comes to identifying young talent and helping talented youth players develop, so Atletico could be a good stepping stone club for Pepi.

Liverpool would also do well to land the American forward, however, especially as they’re about to lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the Africa Cup of Nations this winter, while Roberto Firmino has had his injury problems in recent times.

United might also benefit from thinking about signing a younger attacking player to eventually replace ageing duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.