Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and Romelu Lukaku’s return to goalscoring form couldn’t have been more timely.

The Belgian was in the right place at the right time and, not unlike Timo Werner in the first half, albeit from further out, Lukaku had an empty net to aim at to make the score 2-2 on the night.

MORE: Liverpool fans will love this

The Blues had taken the lead before two minutes had elapsed but had, incredibly, were pegged back and then suffered the embarrassment of going behind within three minutes just before half-time.

That is a superb team move from Chelsea! ? The ball starts with Kepa, Werner breaks the line with a brilliant one-two before putting it on a plate for Romelu Lukaku ? pic.twitter.com/PxUQaq9F19 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and Sky Sports