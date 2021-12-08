Video: Romelu Lukaku back amongst the goals as he brings Chelsea level against Zenit

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and Romelu Lukaku’s return to goalscoring form couldn’t have been more timely.

The Belgian was in the right place at the right time and, not unlike Timo Werner in the first half, albeit from further out, Lukaku had an empty net to aim at to make the score 2-2 on the night.

MORE: Liverpool fans will love this

The Blues had taken the lead before two minutes had elapsed but had, incredibly, were pegged back and then suffered the embarrassment of going behind within three minutes just before half-time.

Pictures from BT Sport and Sky Sports

More Stories Romelu Lukaku Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.