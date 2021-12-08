‘No Ronaldo?’ – These Man United fans can’t believe Rangnick’s experimental XI

Manchester United go into their final Champions League group game against Young Boys without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI.

In fact, a number of regulars are missing, with a few shocks from Ralf Rangnick for the clash at Old Trafford.

It’s the second chance that the German has to see how well all of his charges will perform, and on this occasion, he has had longer to work with them all on the training pitch.

To that end, it’s a fair bet that he will be expected to see certain patterns of play during the course of the game.

His style is, evidently, quite the change for what went before under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It may even take the Red Devils a while to get used to exactly what Rangnick requires of them, particularly those players that have barely had a look in this season.

Despite certain players being given their chance on Wednesday, the lack of Ronaldo in the starting XI saw some Man United fans take to Twitter to vent their ire.

