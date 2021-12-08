Manchester United go into their final Champions League group game against Young Boys without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI.

In fact, a number of regulars are missing, with a few shocks from Ralf Rangnick for the clash at Old Trafford.

It’s the second chance that the German has to see how well all of his charges will perform, and on this occasion, he has had longer to work with them all on the training pitch.

To that end, it’s a fair bet that he will be expected to see certain patterns of play during the course of the game.

His style is, evidently, quite the change for what went before under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ralf freshens up his side for tonight’s #UCL encounter! ??#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2021

It may even take the Red Devils a while to get used to exactly what Rangnick requires of them, particularly those players that have barely had a look in this season.

Despite certain players being given their chance on Wednesday, the lack of Ronaldo in the starting XI saw some Man United fans take to Twitter to vent their ire.

No Ronaldo? Not watching then — Honest Messi Admirer (@Badinfluencx111) December 8, 2021

I am SO confused at this line up & what the formation could be. — Jack (@UtdJackkkk) December 8, 2021

Can anybody tell me the formation ? — Stan ?? (@PkStan_) December 8, 2021

We’ve got ourselves a mad man for a coach. Cause what is this lineup??? — josef.Esu (@josefesu) December 8, 2021