Video: Class from AC Milan fans as they give Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah a standing ovation

AC Milan fans at the San Siro last night showed their appreciation of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, giving him a standing ovation when he left the field.

The Egypt international has been in sensational form for Liverpool this season, and scored for the Reds in their 2-1 win away to Milan last night.

Salah is clearly admired all over the world, and even Milan supporters showed their respect for what he’s doing in the game at the moment by applauding him when he was subbed off last night.

Watch the video below for this classy moment as Salah left the field against the Rossoneri…

Mo Salah receiving a standing ovation at the San Siro when he was substituted last night. ? pic.twitter.com/o3aFDebfkk — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) December 8, 2021

Liverpool fans will now just have to hope Salah can soon put pen to paper on a new contract as this saga drags on.

The 29-year-old’s form shows he’s surely worth whatever money he’s asking for!