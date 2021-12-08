Arsenal given green light to pursue €30m deal for Liverpool transfer target

Arsenal have reportedly been given the green light to seal the potential transfer of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches.

According to the Daily Mail, the Portugal international has spoken about his future and sounds open to a move away from his current club, with Arsenal and AC Milan mentioned as suitors.

Sanches was also a target for Liverpool in the summer, and one imagines the Reds could also be on alert for the former Bayern Munich man if he is on the move in the near future.

Arsenal have previously been linked as holding talks over a possible €30million swoop for Sanches, and the 24-year-old’s latest quotes should give any suitors some hope of snapping him up.

Renato Sanches in action for Lille
“Milan and Arsenal are maybe interested, I spoke with my agent about it but I can’t say any more,” he said. “I just know I’m ready.

“If the offer arrives I’ll evaluate it. Milan are a great club – historic, classy. I really like them.”

Both Arsenal and Liverpool could do with strengthening in midfield at the moment, but Milan also have issues in that area of the pitch as key player Franck Kessie heads towards the end of his contract at the San Siro.

