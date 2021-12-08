If Newcastle fans thought that things were going to change overnight now that Mike Ashley has departed, they’ll need to think again.

The Magpies are not suddenly going to go from Premier League also rans to title hopefuls with the wave of a magic wand.

Given their current predicament too – bottom three in the English top-flight – it’s going to be difficult for Eddie Howe to be able to tempt the type of players that Newcastle need to drag them back up the table.

That’s no doubt why the first new signing of the Howe era is likely to come from Championship side, Stoke City.

According to The Sun, £20m-rated Tyrese Campbell, son of former Arsenal star Kevin, is being looked at.

Whether the 21-year-old would be able to cut it in the Premier League is a moot point at the moment, but a 1 in 3 goals to games ratio throughout his career, despite injury, is a fine return to this point.

If he’s able to do the business in the North East, he’ll prove to be a bargain too.