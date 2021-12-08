Fenerbahce have released a statement denying that an agreement is in place for Attila Szalai to seal a transfer to Chelsea.

The Hungary international has been strongly linked with the Blues by Football Insider recently, while his national team manager Marco Rossi was also quoted by Football Italia as saying he’d heard it was pretty much a done deal for the defender to move to Stamford Bridge.

Szalai has impressed in his time in Turkey with Fenerbahce, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him earn a big move to a more competitive league in the near future.

It remains to be seen how likely this deal is, however, as Fenerbahce have strongly denied that Szalai is on his way to Chelsea.

A club statement, quoted by Sky Sports, read: “The allegations regarding the transfer of our player Attila Szalai, which have been made public in the last few days, based on foreign press and social media, do not reflect the truth.

“Our club has not made any transfer negotiations regarding our successful football player Attila Szalai. Our player continues his work completely concentrating on the goals of our team. We present it to the public.”

CFC fans will no doubt hope that something can still be arranged, with Thomas Tuchel likely to be in need of defensive signings in the near future.

Szalai is not the biggest name, but he could be a useful option for the club as they face the realistic prospect of losing some important players in that area of the pitch.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all closing in on becoming free agents at the end of this season, and it could be a huge blow if all three of them leave.