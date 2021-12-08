Video: Ter Stegen at fault as Leroy Sane hammers Bayern into two-goal lead against Barcelona

Barcelona are all but out of this season’s Champions League, with a mountain to climb in the second half against Bayern Munich after Leroy Sane put the hosts 2-0 up.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has to hold his hands up because footage showed that despite the quality of Sane’s strike, it was right at the German keeper yet he was still unable to even palm it away.

With Benfica winning in the other game, it means the Catalans have to score three without reply in the second 45 minutes.

Footage from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

