Video: Timo Werner puts Chelsea ahead again with late strike against Zenit

He ended the game as he’d begun it, Chelsea’s Timo Werner getting on the score sheet for the second time in their Champions League match against Zenit.

The Blues had taken the lead before two minutes was on the clock, but the hosts had edged into the lead before the half-time whistle.

Romelu Lukaku drew the West Londoners level and as the game wound down to the final few minutes, a superb passing move saw the ball find Werner who made no mistake.

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports