It ended up being a night to forget for Chelsea and their manager Thomas Tuchel.

Whilst the Blues should never have been so complacent as to completely discount Zenit, they really should’ve had enough about them to be able to get the result which would’ve seen them top their group.

Instead, a number of defensive errors undid any good work from their attackers, and a 94th-minute equaliser condemned the West Londoners to finish in second place.

No wonder Thomas Tuchel was unhappy in his post-match press conference.