(Video) Eric Bailly produces incredible block to stop Manchester United going behind against Young Boys

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has produced a simply amazing block to prevent his side from going into half-time behind.

After conceding a goal following a Donny van de Beek error that allowed Fabian Rieder to whip a shot into the top corner, United looked very vulnerable to conceding another one.

And they likely would have if not for the efforts of Bailly.

The Ivorian got his foot on a dangerous ball across the box that meant the ball was able to pass by harmlessly.

You can see the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ter Stegen at fault as Leroy Sane hammers Bayern into two-goal lead against Barcelona
Zidane Iqbal makes history as first British South Asian to be named in Manchester United matchday squad
Video: Barcelona staring Champions League elimination in the face after Muller opens the scoring for Bayern

United are set to get the second way started momentarily, and while the game is a dead rubber fixture with United already through in first place in the group, Ralf Rangnick will not want them to lose the game and the players should want to prove a point by trying to impress their new boss.

More Stories Donny van de Beek Eric Bailly Fabian Rieder Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.