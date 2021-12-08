Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has produced a simply amazing block to prevent his side from going into half-time behind.

After conceding a goal following a Donny van de Beek error that allowed Fabian Rieder to whip a shot into the top corner, United looked very vulnerable to conceding another one.

And they likely would have if not for the efforts of Bailly.

The Ivorian got his foot on a dangerous ball across the box that meant the ball was able to pass by harmlessly.

United are set to get the second way started momentarily, and while the game is a dead rubber fixture with United already through in first place in the group, Ralf Rangnick will not want them to lose the game and the players should want to prove a point by trying to impress their new boss.