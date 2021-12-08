Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has opened the scoring for Manchester United against Young Boys.

Greenwood scored acrobatically to put Ralf Rangnick’s fully rotated side 1-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes.

After Jesse Lingard found a nice pocket of space he played it wide to Amad Diallo.

He then waited for an overlapping run from Luke Shaw, who seemed to find the type of form that made him so good for United last season and England at the Euros, playing the ball into the box from the byline which was met superbly by Greenwood.

Mason Greenwood that is absolutely top drawer ? Luke Shaw whips in the cross and… Wow!#UCL pic.twitter.com/NEG8LY2nCf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

United are already through to the last 16 in first place thanks to their 2-0 win against Villarreal under the tutelage of Michael Carrick two weeks ago.

Rangnick has named a fully new 11 for the match today from the one that beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on the weekend.