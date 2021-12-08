(Video) Greenwood scores acrobatic opener for Man United in Rangnick’s first Champions League game

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has opened the scoring for Manchester United against Young Boys.

Greenwood scored acrobatically to put Ralf Rangnick’s fully rotated side 1-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes.

After Jesse Lingard found a nice pocket of space he played it wide to Amad Diallo.

He then waited for an overlapping run from Luke Shaw, who seemed to find the type of form that made him so good for United last season and England at the Euros, playing the ball into the box from the byline which was met superbly by Greenwood.

You can see the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Lionel Messi’s living room kick around with his children
Video: Zenit condemn Chelsea to second-place finish with 94th-minute equaliser
Video: Timo Werner puts Chelsea ahead again with late strike against Zenit

United are already through to the last 16 in first place thanks to their 2-0 win against Villarreal under the tutelage of Michael Carrick two weeks ago.

Rangnick has named a fully new 11 for the match today from the one that beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on the weekend.

More Stories Luke Shaw Mason Greenwood Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.