If Chelsea aren’t careful, they could be on the verge of losing the top spot in their Champions League group.

Having taken the lead against Zenit in under two minutes, the Blues were cruising, but they were pegged back by Claudinho’s goal in the 38th minute.

Worse was to follow for Thomas Tuchel’s men just three minutes later when an awful defensive error let in Sardar Azmoun to put the hosts ahead.

