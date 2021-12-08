Zenit St. Petersburg have equalised against Champions League holders Chelsea in the final group game of the Champions League.

Chelsea are already through to the last 16, but they need to match the result of Juventus at the very least in order to stand a chance of going through in first place.

After opening the scoring inside two minutes, it looked as if Chelsea would swat aside Zenit, creating a plethora of chances early on.

However, after the Russian’s grew into the game, winger Claudinho made a late run into the box and managed to get his head on a whipped cross by Douglas Santos to fire the hosts level.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

With Juventus currently winning in their tie against Malmo, it looks nailed on that Chelsea will finish the group in second.

Furthermore, Chelsea are now 2-1 down after Sardar Azmoun rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga and passed the ball into the net to make it 2-1 just a few minutes before the end of the first half.