Barely a minute had been played in Chelsea’s Champions League game at Zenit before the visitors took the lead.

Timo Werner, who has struggled to find the net for the Blues, gobbled up the early chance which saw him score from virtually standing on the goal line.

MORE: Liverpool fans will love this

A Chelsea corner was swung over, and with all of Zenit’s defenders and their keeper misjudging the flight, it fell at the German’s feet and all he had to do was tap it over the line.

[? VIDEO – BUT] ? #UCL

? TIMO WERNER LANCE LA SOIREE !

? Il n’aura fallu que deux minutes aux Blues pour ouvrir le score face au Zenit ! pic.twitter.com/kfA1kkwlBz — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) December 8, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports