Video: Zenit condemn Chelsea to second-place finish with 94th-minute equaliser

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea looked to be cruising to victory in their final Champions League group stage game against Zenit, after Timo Werner had handed the visitors an 85th-minute lead.

At points in the game, however, the Blues’ defence had been found wanting, and they were at fault again deep into stoppage time.

MORE: Liverpool fans will love this

A wayward clearance allowed the hosts to push forward in one final attack, and when the ball dropped to Magomed Ozdoyev, he made no mistake with the sweetest of strikes.

It was a goal that condemned Thomas Tuchel’s side to a second-place finish and, theoretically, a more difficult Round of 16 assignment.

Pictures from Sky Sports, BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories lukaku Magomed Ozdoyev Romelu Lukaku Thomas Tuchel Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.