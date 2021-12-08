Chelsea looked to be cruising to victory in their final Champions League group stage game against Zenit, after Timo Werner had handed the visitors an 85th-minute lead.

At points in the game, however, the Blues’ defence had been found wanting, and they were at fault again deep into stoppage time.

MORE: Liverpool fans will love this

A wayward clearance allowed the hosts to push forward in one final attack, and when the ball dropped to Magomed Ozdoyev, he made no mistake with the sweetest of strikes.

It was a goal that condemned Thomas Tuchel’s side to a second-place finish and, theoretically, a more difficult Round of 16 assignment.

A stunning strike from Magomed Ozdoyev ??? A wonder goal right at the death from Zenit stops Chelsea from topping #UCL Group H ? pic.twitter.com/Rajrv6Hfx7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2021

DRAMA AT THE DEATH. Zenit’s Magomed Ozdoyev just did this in the 94th minute? pic.twitter.com/Plx8ng1H1S — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 8, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports, BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo