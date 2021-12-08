It is a historic night for Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal, who tonight represents a breakthrough at Man United.

Iqbal, who is just 18 years old, has become the first British South Asian to be named in a Man United matchday squad in the club’s history.

New Interim boss Ralf Rangnick has chosen to rest all of the players who started the one nil win over Crystal Palace in tonight’s Champions League game.

He probably saw fit to do so as the match against Young Boys is a dead rubber, with United having already secured their qualification to the knockout rounds as group winners two weeks ago against Villarreal.

Iqbal has been named on the bench along with a set of other academy products, including Shola Shoretire, Teden Mengi and Charlie Savage.

It is another big step for British South Asian representation in English football, with Iqbal now the latest player to be named in the squad of a Premier League side, also coming in the Champions League no less.

United are currently level at half-time in their match with Young Boys, after a superb Mason Greenwood finish was cancelled out by Donny van de Beek’s mistake that led to the equaliser by Fabian Rieder.