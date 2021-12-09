Arsenal look in need of further changes to their squad even after a busy summer in the transfer market.

The Gunners spent big on the likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Albert Sambi Lokonga, but the early-season optimism that arose from those new purchases has not really been justified so far.

Arsenal got off to a disastrous start, then recovered, but are now looking pretty poor again after back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Everton – two games they were leading in.

One major issue is Arsenal’s attack, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking past his best, while Nicolas Pepe has fallen out of favour after a lack of impact. Alexandre Lacazette is also nearing the end of his contract, as is Eddie Nketiah.

Unsurprisingly, this has seen AFC linked strongly with a new signing up front, and it seems the man for the job could be the Everton front-man who caused them so many problems at the weekend – Richarlison.

Fichajes state that Arsenal are in for the Brazil international to replace Aubameyang, and he looks like he’d be a very decent long-term option for that role.

Still, even if the north London giants can sign Richarlison to lead their attack, there’s still room for improvement behind him, and that’s why it’s also not surprising to see transfer rumours linking them with Juventus misfit Dejan Kulusevski.

The Sweden international has long looked like one of the most exciting young attacking players in Europe, but he’s enjoyed less regular playing time for Juventus this season, and La Repubblica have named Arsenal as potential suitors, stating they’re even preparing to send club chiefs to Italy for talks.

If this works out, the 21-year-old could be a major upgrade on Pepe out wide, and give Richarlison better delivery to work with than Aubameyang has had this term.

Finally, there’s also been surprise talk of Paris Saint-Germain’s Georginio Wijnaldum being a target for Arsenal following his difficult spell in Ligue 1.

The Netherlands international was a star player for Liverpool before leaving on a free transfer to PSG in the summer, but he’s struggled to play as often as he would’ve liked at the Parc des Princes.

One imagines Arsenal would still take him, though, with Sky Sports suggesting it could be a possibility.

If Mikel Arteta does manage to get these names through the door, here’s a look at how he could line up for the second half of the season…

The front three more or less picks itself, though we could also sometimes see Smith Rowe occupying one of those roles, with Odegaard then perhaps taking his usual number ten position from time to time.

In midfield, Wijnaldum looks a good partner for Thomas Partey, who is yet to really get going since moving to the Emirates Stadium.

One imagines the Ghana international might fare better with a stronger partner next to him, with Wijnaldum clearly an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka in that area of the pitch.

Could this new-look side get Arsenal into the top four by the end of the season? Let us know in the comments!